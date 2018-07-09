County councillors will be asked next week to approve a solar PV net metering project to offset electricity consumed by Woodstock wastewater treatment plant.

According to a report going before council on Wednesday the project would generate 846,000 kilowatts of electricity annually and offset electrical consumption at the plant by 23 per cent of its expected life span of 30 years.

Based on current rates, it is estimated that the project’s “discounted payback” would amount to 15-to-16 years.

“However, recent changes to the provincial political landscape may result in extending the discounted payback period depending on how electricity rates are affected,” the report said.

The project is expected to start this month with a completion date of February 2019.

The report also requested the contract be awarded to the lowest bidder Panasonic Eco Solutions Canada Inc. at a cost of $1,270,211.

The estimated total project costs would be $1,645,000 and includes HST, studies, project contingency and staff costs.

In 2015 county council approved the goal of achieving 100 per cent renewable energy for the county by the year 2050.

As part of that strategy staff has been reviewing eligible sites for implementing renewable energy annually.

In 2017 the county had 12 separate solar systems in operation.

“For 2018 it was determined that the vacant lot in front of 195 Admiral Street, Woodstock would be suitable for a renewable energy project,” the report said.

The land had been purchased for the future expansion of the Woodstock waste water treatment plant but was not expected to be needed for 30 more years.

