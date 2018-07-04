INGERSOLL -

Downtown Ingersoll had nothing but open doors the afternoon of Friday, June 29 during the second annual Red and White Sidewalk day.

What started last year as a way to mark the Canada 150 celebrations, the Ingersoll Business Improvement Area (BIA) felt the sidewalk sale event went so well they decided to put it on again for a second year, making it an annual event.

After five months of planning, local stores prepared special sales, giveaways, and prizes for the community. Volunteers provided face painting, balloon animals, along with two local bands, the Muddkatz and The Small Town Girls, of Tillsonburg. The Musashi Karate Academy also held a barbecue.

With over 160 people in attendance last year, the goal was to surpass the total this year.

“It’s a great opportunity to show community members why we love local and get outsiders to come to Ingersoll and show them what our town has to offer,” said Chelsea Jibb, economic development and tourism assistant.