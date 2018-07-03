Put on your kilts and grab your pipes, it's time for the Embro Highland Games.

While the Embro Highland Games weren't technically in Embro this year, the home for the 81st annual event held at Canada's Outdoor Park northwest of Woodstock played host just as well to nearly 3,000 spectators, competitors and volunteers.

Gord MacKay, president of the Zorra Caledonian Society, said that the size of the new location at Canada's Outdoor Park made it a lot easier to host the games.

“It's worked out really well for us. It gave us more space for a number of new events. The shade especially, on a hot day like today, has worked out well,” he said. “It makes it a lot easier to host the event. The field sizes are probably close to double and the parking is unlimited.”

New events at the games this year included rugby sevens, kilted and a church service – as it was only the second time in history that the Highland Games have been held on a Sunday.

Organizers commented that they do have an option to move back to Embro for next year's event or continuing at the new location.

Previously, the games took place at Matheson Park from 1937 to 1992 before moving to the Embro-Zorra Community Centre in 1993.

Returning to the games were the Ontario Heavy Events Championships, the massed pipe bands, highland dance competitions, live Celtic music, sheep herding demonstrations, and the traditional tug-of-war.

Steve Moorman and his tug-of-war team travelled from from Mt. Vernon, Wis. to take part in the games, and have been doing so for the past 20 years. The team has competed across North America and Europe competing in world championships and European championships.

Despite near 40 degree temperatures, the team went on to win the 680 kilogram class. Moorman said that the heat didn't have a great affect on his team as it's been similar to weather they've had in Wisconsin.

“A lot of the guys work outside in the trades. The heat doesn't seem to bother them. I'm probably one of the worst since work inside in an office,” he joked.

Moorman said that the team felt good after their win and were looking forward to the next competition classes later in the day. He added that the competition at the games had been good thus far, and some of the matches had been four to five minutes long.

The games weren't all stones and cabers. Highland dance, solo piping and solo drumming competitions took place across the venue as well.

Allison Moore has been piping for two-and-a-half years and was participating in her second solo competition. Competing in the Grade 4 march, Moore said she was a little more confident this time around, though she only first competed three weeks ago.

Both of Moore's parents played bag pipes and she learned the finger positions at a young age, but she explained that it was a difficult instrument to play at a young age due to the strength required. It wasn't until she was an adult that she picked the instrument back up.

“For female bag pipers it's harder. I learned out to play the fingering parts when I was 12 or 13, but I wasn't strong enough to play pipes,” she said.