High emotions broke out in Superior Court Friday as teacher Shawn Oakes was pronounced guilty of sexually assaulting a then-15-year-old student in 2015.

With the words barely out of Justice Catrina Braid’s mouth, Oakes’s mother began sobbing loudly and another family member shouted that the verdict was a “joke.”

Both Braid and Oakes’s victim – now 18 – and his parents quickly left the court temporarily as the room, packed with more than 40 Oakes supporters, dissolved into weeping and disbelief.

The judge said she fully believed the testimony of the victim who said Oakes, 38, was his favourite teacher and invited him out for coffee. The two stopped by Oakes’s home and the teen was given a tour of the house. In the basement, Oakes’s flirting turned to sexual advances and he performed fellatio on the boy who declined to reciprocate and eventually asked him to stop.

The teen described the acts as consensual to police and was concerned about getting the teacher into trouble.

In her verdict, Braid systematically dismissed almost every defence argument that had been put forward and expressed particular concerns about the testimony of Oakes’s brother, who said the assault couldn’t have happened because he was at the house at that time and met the student.

“When Derrick (Oakes) testified he wasn’t surprised to see Shawn alone in the presence of a male student in the house and ... it didn’t trouble him, I found it a shocking response,” said Braid.

“Common sense tells me Derrick should have been concerned or at the least surprised.”

Braid also said she was concerned that Derrick Oakes, who came forward with his story at trial, said he lived at the Wilkes Street house 50 per cent of the time but, in an interview with police, Shawn Oakes said he lived alone.

Shawn Oakes failed to mention his brother being at the house when the victim was there, despite police urging him to tell them if he had any sort of alibi they could investigate.

“In light of the fact Derrick’s evidence contradicts Shawn’s evidence and they are directly opposed, I do not believe the evidence that (Derrick) was in Shawn’s house or met (the victim.)”

Braid added that Oakes’s brother wasn’t obligated to come forward to police with his story but it weakened his evidence since there was no way to prove it after two-and-a-half years.

The judge also accepted that the DNA found in the victim’s underwear was from Oakes’s saliva.

The judge agreed it was impossible to confirm exactly how the DNA got there – the defence had put forward a theory of coincidental transfer – but said it was consistent with the victim’s story.

Braid also rejected the defence argument that the victim – who testified he believes homosexuality to be a sin – was biased against homosexuals in general and likely to try and frame Oakes.

“(The victim) said he was confused about his own sexuality and had a possible crush on Mr. Oakes. There was no evidence of animosity toward Oakes.”

Braid ended her hour-long verdict by saying she didn’t believe the defence evidence at all.

“I reject it outright. I’m convinced beyond a reasonable doubt of the guilt of the accused and accept the evidence of (the victim) in its entirety.”

After the judge temporarily left the courtroom, Oakes’s sobbing mother hugged him and wept bitterly. Other supporters cried or left the room. One supporter who left immediately upon hearing the verdict fell down the stairs of the Superior Court building and was taken to hospital by ambulance.

The judge returned to the courtroom long enough to order a pre-sentence report and adjourn the case – with Oakes continuing out of custody – until at least July 26 when a date for sentencing will be discussed.

After reflecting on the verdict, the victim’s father said in an email that the past two and a half years have been incredibly difficult for his son and family.

“His courage to talk about what happened to him is something to be admired,” said the father. “Perhaps other victims of abuse will have courage to face their abuser like (he) did.”

The father thanked the judge, assistant Crown attorney Ian Slater and his team and the Brantford Police.

According to a spokesperson from the Grand Erie District School Board, Oakes has been assigned “to home” as he awaited trial.

“Given the decision today, we will consult with legal counsel to determine next steps,” said Kimberly Newhouse, the board’s manager of communications.

