SWEABURG -

It has been five years in the making, but the next chapter in the Jakeman family maple syrup legacy begins with a new production facility.

An official ground-breaking ceremony was held Friday, June 29 for the new 17,000 square foot facility.

The timeline for the new factory is short, with the outer shell to be completed by fall and the interior by December.

Operations will continue in the meantime, but once construction is complete, production will shift to the new facility for the beginning of January. The design is open concept layout with bottling, packaging, and sugar lines, and an area for maple butter production.

“The idea for the expansion started after my mom, Mary came back from the International Duty Free Show. Starbucks was looking for a maple sugar distributor,” said Chad Jakeman, who currently leads operations with his brother Devin Jakeman.

Chad is vice president and sales manager. Devin is operations manager and oversees all production.

“Finally, bakeries can use our pure and natural sugar,” said Mary Jakeman.

Trying to stay competitive in their industry, Devin researched the best machines for the new facility that will allow the family to produce the best results in the least amount of time. He traveled to Kentucky, Minneapolis and Spain, where he found equipment for the new factory.

“The maple sugar production from the old factory to the new will go from 100 pounds a day to 40,000 pounds in a week,” said Chad.

“We are already SFA certified, however, with a bigger factory we are able to produce more private labels for companies, giving us more opportunities in other food services and baked goods market,” said Chad.

With hard work and dedication, the future for Jakeman’s Maple Products looks bright and busy.

The plan is to hire more employees and upgrade the old building by increasing its tourism space, creating product storage, and a making larger pancake breakfast location.

“As a family business, we have gone from almost closing our doors to becoming the largest maple syrup factory in Ontario. We held together and over the generations have made something special,” said Chad.

Jakeman’s Maple Products began in 1876 with its first owner’s George and Betsy Anne Jakeman. As time went on new family members took over the business like former owners and brothers Bob, Bruce, and Larry (late) Jakeman.

Now, 142 years and five generations later later, Bob’s two sons Chad and Devin still work along-side their parents Mary and Bob, with products ideas, customer service, and sales.