Gunther Mele holds 'excellence' picnic

Gunther Mele took advantage of its 161st anniversary to throw a different staff party for its employees - a picnic, town hall and job fun fair all rolled into one.

“This brings a smile to my face to see this happening. We are all one family, one company,” Darrell King, Gunther Mele president and CEO, told more than 50 employees on Thursday morning as he stood atop a platform in the company’s warehouse on Craig Street.

The chief executive of the jewelry and paper box manufacturing company with offices in Brantford and Buffalo said what was branded as an excellence picnic is meant to exhort all employees to work together to improve the company’s production and service in a fun atmosphere

Leading the town hall, King said Gunther Mele may be a profitable company with a good niche in the packaging industry, particularly jewelry store packaging, but it has to continue to be more innovative, widen its customer base and pay even closer attention to quality if it wants to endure.

“The retail landscape is changing. Some of our traditional customers are fading. Companies like Sears have gone,” he said.

“Internet buying is increasing as customers turn more to it and the speed of commerce is increasing.”

And Gunther Mele is undergoing regulatory and price pressures.

“In spite of this, we continue to invest in people,” King said, adding that innovative ways are being found to instil more co-operation among staff to produce better products and service customer needs.

“The jewelry packaging is still at the foundation of our business, but we also have to find new markets in North America.”

Ultimately, it comes down to how well staff across all divisions work with a creative spark.

“We are also going to change the way we interact with each other,” he said.

“We want to make your workplace more engaging for you, our employees.”

The management has devised a CXcellence Mandate with innovative techniques to break down barriers in marketing, production and service sections.

The mandate is propelled on the motto “package with purpose.”

“Profit? It’s not why we’re here,” he said.

“Profit comes from doing something purposeful – helping our customers tell their unique brand story while providing a customer experience like no other. Great packaging makes each story unique and adds value to the sale. So, helping our customers tell their unique brand stories is our brand.”

Linda Wierda, the company’s CXcellence manager, told the gathering the company is enthused that employees joined a call to provide comments about aspects of production and service they thought could be improved.

“We’re doing a great job out there, but we want to be the best,” she said.

“We want to gain repeat business. Everyone will be involved. We are going to accomplish great things with teamwork.”

Then it was on to the job fun fair. Employees had already put together booths for each department, in which employees in each one had laid out their tools. It was an opportunity for all employees to go to each booth and learn what each staff member does.

“There are many employees who don’t know much about the jobs that other people do in other departments,” said Wierda.

“This is a good opportunity for them to learn more.”

Gunther Mele’s roots go back to 1857 when two German immigrant brothers established what was then called E & A Gunther Company. The company’s mission statement was “everything for the jeweler except jewelry.”

They manufactured packaging, watch materials and workshop tools to independent jewellers, jewelry store chains and large department stores.

In 1962, the company was sold to Mele Manufacturing Co. of Utica, New York. In 1987, Douglas King bought Gunther Mele from Mele Manufacturing. His son, Darrell, joined the company in 1995 and is now the company’s president. The company’s head office is in Brantford.

Gunther Mele manufactures cotton-filled paper boxes, poly bags, reusable bags and a variety of printed ribbon, seals and packaging accessories.

MMarion@postmedia.com

@expMarion

