Oxford OPP and the Oxford OPP Crime Unit are looking to speak with any females that may have used the tanning beds at Target Zone Health & Fitness in Ingersoll as part of their investigation into a complaint of voyeurism at the business.

OPP first received a voyeurism complaint on May 17, 2018 that resulted in the arrest of a 48-year-old Zorra Township man. Walter Jason Peat is charged with voyeurism. A man named Jason Peat is listed on the gym’s website as a co-owner with Dawna Peat. Police have refused to confirm whether the accused and the co-owner are the same man. Peat, the co-owner, is also a personal trainer at the gym.

The Oxford OPP and the Oxford OPP Crime Unit are continuing to investigate and are looking to speak with any females that may have used tanning beds at the location between January 2016 and May 2018 as they may be a victim of voyeurism.

If anyone has any information about this incident please contact the Oxford OPP Crime Unit at 519-688-6540 or the OPP at 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or www.oxfordcrimestoppers.com where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.