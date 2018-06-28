Sunday's rain delayed the start of the annual Ride Don't Hide in Woodstock, but cyclists were soon able to hit the road raising funds and awareness for mental health.

"The first ride was a little delayed because of the rain, so the 50-km riders started about 10 a.m.," said Kathlene Campbell-Conlon, Community Engagement and Volunteer Development Coordinator for the Canadian Mental Health Association, Oxford County.

The first group was followed by 28-km, 13-km and 8-km groups.

"All people on bikes," said Campbell-Conlon.

"This is a national fundraiser, it's happening in about 30 communities coast-to-coast today. All looking to raise money for mental health programs. Here in our community it supports programs like Oxford County Walk-In Counselling."

The goal in Woodstock was to raise $30,000, and although Campbell-Conlon did not have final numbers early Sunday afternoon, she was confident they would be very, very close.

"Last I checked we were about $2,000 away, so I am sure we're there. We were so close."

The forecast called for rain Sunday, and it did rain, but not like it did in 2017.

"Last year was actually worse," Campbell-Conlon smiled. "This was great. Last year it poured during the ride, this year it poured rain before the ride. For some of the people out on the 50, this is a nice, a refreshment for them. You just kind of get used to it - you get used to being wet. That's why we're wearing Dry-Fit shirts, just for that."

Sunday's Ride Don't Hide event, organized by a committee of a half-dozen - some staff at CMHA Oxford, some volunteers - was the fourth in Woodstock.

More than 180 cyclists participated, and they had about 30 volunteers on site.

"This is our biggest Ride we've ever had. I think people are just looking for a way to be physically active, it's really beneficial for our mental health, and stop stigma and stand up to it. You've got almost 200 people all wearing the exact same shirt that says Ride Don't Hide, and it says Mental Health on the back. People are riding to stand up to stigma, and to stop hiding. Mental health, suicide, addiction, all of that stuff."

Erica Humphrey, community champion, rode the 8-km course with her family Sunday.

"They really wanted me to ride with them - it's the first time my family's ever been together for an event over the years that I've been in, so it's been a big deal."

As community champion for Woodstock's Ride Don't Hide, Humphrey said her goal was to lead by example, to stand against stigma, and to talk about her personal struggles with mental health, while discussing the positive benefits that exercise has for mental health.

"My job is to be the voice... to communicate and be open and vulnerable about mental health. For me, I went into a mental health program when I was 16 and it completely changed my life. I wouldn't be where I am today operating as an award-winning fitness instructor and motivational speaker. I own a personal training practice in the city and I'm an author."

Humphrey, 28, (ericasfitnessmovement.com) also works with schools teaching motivational fitness classes.

It was the counselling and therapy she got at 16 that made all the difference.

"I moved back here (Woodstock) about a year ago and it was just a complete full circle. Recovery is possible for all - it is possible. It's been the hardest thing I've ever done," she admitted with a smile, "but it's also been the most rewarding."

And it's only the beginning for Humphrey.

"This is the first of many, this is the beginning," she said after her first Ride Don't Hide.

"My team, Team Super Heroes, we have more fundraising stuff coming up and this (community) championship is something I take seriously. It's very near and dear to my heart. I'm going to be travelling and running programs for the rest of the year. It's not just today. Today is just the beginning.

"To see all the support in the community, it's amazing."

