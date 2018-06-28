Dachshund lovers gather at Wienerfest

There was no stopping Millie in the yogurt contest.

The three-year-old dachshund, owned by London's Sonja and Joe Whitney, was crowned 20018 yogurt licking champion at the annual Wienerfest event Saturday competing against dozens of dachshunds at the Embro Community Centre, winning a box full of squeakers and dog treats.

"They love to eat, so this is the highlight of the event for us," said Sonja. "She loves to eat anything and everything. Anything - but yogurt is a special yummy.

"It's her third year so she's practiced every year, and this year she... took it home," Sonja laughed, noting Millie, like many dachshunds on Saturday, was tasting more than eating the last two years.

"This year she kind of figured out the strategy is," said Joe, smiling, "and just... (slurped it)."

"She loves to eat, and we always restrict her treats so she keeps a healthy weight," said Sonja. "This is the one time of the year where she gets to have some big treats."

Now that's she's champion, Millie has no intention of retiring. She will be back to defend her title in 2019.

"We'll be coming back every year," said Sonja.

"Absolutely," Joe agreed.

The Wienerfest Home County Festival, which helps to raise funds for Tiny Paws Dog Rescue, annually attracts people from across Ontario, and Joe said, even some from the United States.

Fred and Crystal Campbell, from Bradford, brought their one-year-old dachshund siblings Chewie and Candie, who were wearing blue and red rain gear.

"It's a family reunion today for the puppies," said Fred. "One of their brothers is here, and the mom and dad - they're from Chatham.

"They're definitely a conversation piece no matter where you go, and we like dressing them up - he just had his Argonauts jersey on, and she had her Princess Angel outfit, but it started raining again so we put their rain jackets back on."

Rain or shine, the Campbells planned to spend the day in Embro.

"We've got races to do," said Crystal.

"It's a straight up race at 1 o'clock," said Fred. "The mom won two years ago."

The Campbells even had a race strategy, he said, noting the importance of having a 'B A L L.'

"You've got to have their favourite toys," Crystal nodded.

"We'll rub some of that chicken jerky that we got from one of the vendors under their nose. And mama (Crystal) gets at the other end..."

With hundreds of dachshunds on site, the Wienerfest Home County Festival is considered one of Canada's largest breed specific events. In a good year they've had up to 1,000 dachshunds, also known as wiener dogs for their short-leg long-body size, on site.

That's a lot of dachshunds and dachshund lovers.

"They stay puppy size forever," said Fred, noting the appeal to 'wiener dog' lovers. "It's the only breed I'll ever have again. They like to cuddle, very affectionate. They love to fetch. A little bit bull-headed, but it's a fun bull-headed.

"Recommend having siblings, they keep each other company," he added. "There was no whining at night when they were in the crate.

"They entertain each other," Crystal nodded.

Oliver, an 11-year-old wired-hair dachshund, enjoyed the lure chase, tearing around the course Saturday like a dachshund half his age.

"We love it," said Deb and Ken Komatsu, Oliver's owners, from Brantford, enjoying their return to Wienerfest.

"He (Oliver) has been here before and he loves it too," Deb smiled. "But this was the first time he's done this (lure chase) and... we'll be doing that again. Three times around the course and I think he could go again. If there's a ball, he's after it. The hardest part for him was waiting in line."

