THAMESFORD -

It looked a lot like Canada Day at Thamesford Public School Tuesday, April 24 with all the staff and students decked out in red and white. In a way it was, as the school celebrated a visit with Canadian Olympic gold-medal winner Alex Kopacz.

Kopacz, from London, had received an invitation from a student in Erin Anger’s Grade 1 class when he won gold in the two-man bobsleigh with pilot Justin Kripps, and tied the German team which has only happened one other time at the Olympics.

Kopacz made good on his visit to the school April 24, greeted by a team of Grade 1 students waving their Canada flags and cheering. They ushered him to their classroom and started right in with a barrage of questions about his experience at the Olympic Games and the gold medal win in the bobsleigh event.

“Imagine you guys have a dream and literally you have it; it’s right in front of you,” he said, his tall frame towering over the primary-aged students. “And the fact my parents were there made it even better.”

When time came, Kopacz was the guest of honour at a school-wide assembly where students were treated to a video recap of the gold-medal winning run at PyeongChang and photos from the medal ceremony. Just watching the video, Kopacz had a big grin on his face – though not as big as when he was at the Olympics.

After being introduced, Kopacz told the students Thamesford was his first school visit since returning from the Olympics.

He talked about the plan he had for his life from the time he was young, which included becoming an engineer of some sort. He made sure each educational decision he made along the way was going to get him to where he wanted to go. And then, he said, life happened.

While an engineering student as Western University, Kopacz was a varsity level shot putter. According to his profile on the Canadian Olympic team website, Kopacz’s coaches encouraged him to attend a talent camp for bobsleigh in April 2013. His performance earned him an invitation to train with the national team and participate in a testing camp that August. He quickly realized he had potential when coaches told him to stick it out for four years.

His dedication and hard work paid off with a gold medal in his first Olympic appearance.

Kopacz showed the students his gear, which includes a motorcycle-standard helmet, body suit, a “burn vest” to protect the upper body in case of a fall, and spiked shoes. Kopacz also always wears a bandana given to him by his trainer and mentor, former German bobsledder Olaf Hampel. Hampel wore the bandana while winning two Olympic gold medals and gave it to Kopacz for luck. It worked.

When it came time for that last run, the one that resulted in the gold, Kopacz was prepared.

“I felt I was ready. I wasn’t nervous, because I’d done all my work,” he said.

He and Kripps were consistently in the top three times in all their runs down the track, so the duo was confident as they did their pre-run ritual and then started the run.

“Winning. That was something I wasn’t ever going to be prepared to do,” he said, explaining he couldn’t stop grinning, and his parents, who were there to witness it, had tears of pride in their eyes.

“Courage is the biggest thing that separates people from taking chances, from taking risks,” said Kopacz.

But while he wasn’t initially sure he could compete in sport at such a high level, he was pretty sure he wouldn’t get a second chance as such and experience.

He also told the students that no matter what they do, they should have fun along the way.