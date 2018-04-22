Three people from Oxford County were arrested and charged multiple charges April 20.

The Ontario Provincial Police Oxford Community Street Crime Unit with assistance from the Tactics and Rescue Unit executed a search warrant at a residence on Beachville Road in Southwest Oxford, an OPP release stated Friday night.

The release said OPP executed a search warrant at Westmount Motel, arresting two males and a female without incident.

OPP wrote a large quantity of illicit drugs and Canadian money were recovered.

A 22-year-old male was charged with eight crimes, including seven for possession for the purpose of trafficking and one for failure to comply with recognizance.

A 34-year-old female was charge with 10 crimes. Seven were possession for the purpose of trafficking, two were possession of hydromorphone and cannabis resin, while the final charge was property obtained by crime under $5,000.

A 29-year-old was also charged with seven crimes for possession for the purpose of trafficking.

The three are set to appear in the Ontario Court of Justice in Woodstock at a later date.

“Our Community Street Crimes Unit has been very effective with proactive illicit drug investigations. This in yet another example that highlights the need for the police and the community to work in partnership to resolve crime issues,” Oxford County OPP detachment commander Inspector Tony Hymers said in the release. “People who distribute illicit drugs, and are involved in criminal activity, know the police are watching but if we create a community where these people know everyone is watching and reporting, that will promote safer communities within our County.”