INGERSOLL -

The banks of the Thames River will be cleaner after this past weekend.

The Friends of the Thames held their annual Thames River Clean Up Sunday in Ingersoll for the 19th consecutive year.

More than 70 people helped out, starting at about 10 a.m. Sunday and continuing for two hours.

After a winter that refused to leave, the weather cleared in time for volunteers to

Todd Sleeper, the organizer for the Ingersoll and St. Marys meets who founded the annual event, said by doing the mass cleaning it can help the regions environment.

“The last thing you want to see is garbage and debris since it degrades the water quality and the environment, so we need to be more active in taking care of our river,” he said.

The group focuses on region’s that see the most human traffic along the Thames, with garbage and recyclables most likely to be left in those spots.

“A lot of the floodplains collect the garbage from the high water, so we know the areas we want to clean up along the river where it might go downstream and affect another community,” Sleeper said. “Where there’s a lot of people, that’s where you’ll find garbage and recyclables. Wherever there’s a walking trail, it needs a good spring cleanup.”

Unifor Local 88 and CAMI jointly sponsored the event and for the second year the meeting point was Unifor Hall Local 88.

The group had CAMI and Tim Hortons each donate 2,000 garbage bags and the Town of Ingersoll waives the tipping fee at Salford, Sleeper said. A Nova Craft canoe will also be auctioned off to one participant in the region.

Sleeper said he starts the planning in December as they look for sponsors, gather supplies, update the website and get the word out for attendees.

The group also organizes clean ups in roughly 30 spots along the Thames, including London, Embro, Thamesford and Woodstock.

While the event is well attended, the ultimate hope is the spring cleanup will be redundant.

“The goal is one day we hope not to have to do this. It’s all about education, if no one litters or people pick up garbage without thinking twice it’ll help,” Sleeper said. “It’s usually a few dumb people doing this and not caring about the environment. A lot of what we find can affect our environment when it should’ve been recycled.”

Sleeper said they’re always looking for volunteers, but was impressed with the amount of young people who participated. With education being the most important aspect in stopping littering, getting the youth involved can be the biggest step forward.

“They’re the future. It’s important to educate young people and we’ve had a lot come out to help,” Sleeper said. “We’re leaving this earth to them and we’re leaving it in good hands.”

For more information on clean ups or volunteering, visit: www.thamesrivercleanup.ca.

