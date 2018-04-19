Please note: Ingersoll Library will be closed for renovations on Saturday May 12, all day.

Summer hours will commence on May 14:

Monday-Thursday 9:30 a.m. - 8:30 p.m.; Friday 9:30 a.m. - 5:30 p.m.; Saturday 10 a.m. - 5:30 p.m.; Sunday: Closed

Natural Health for Summer – Tuesday, May 8, 6:30-7:30 p.m.

Stay Safe this Summer Naturally. Join Gail Hewitt from Ingersoll Pharmasave as she discusses safe sunscreens and after sun care, how to make a safe insect repellent to take home, keep ticks away from you and your fur babies, recipes for making creams and sprays to use on yourself and around the house. This is a free seminar, but please pre-register. Topics being explored include essential oils, cuts and scrapes, bug bites, bee stings, poison ivy, sunburn, and homeopathics. As a reminder: There will be no sales involved, only helpful guidance on natural remedies for healthy living.

Essential Oil Basics – Wednesday, May 23, 6:30-7:30 p.m.

Curious about using essential oils to help uplift your mood, increase focus and productivity, or help you relax and sleep better? In this hands-on workshop, you will explore the popular uses of essential oils, learn about the safety, and try different methods of application of essential oils. Free. Registration required, as each class is limited to 12 people. Please register by calling 519-485-2505 or at the service desk. As a reminder: There will be no sales involved, only helpful guidance on how to dilute, diffuse, and use your oils for calming purposes and for healthy living.

Friday Movie Matinees

Friday matinees are at 2 p.m., free, and for adults only. Movies are also subject to availability, and we may need to offer a substitute if the film is unavailable

May 4: Molly’s Game

May 11: The Post

May 18: Father Figures

May 25: Downsizing

VHS Conversion Station

We now have a conversion station at the Ingersoll Branch, where you can convert your old personal VHS tapes to other forms of storage (DVD disc, USB, or Cloud storage). Please note that you need basic knowledge of computers to use the station (or bring someone who does) and that you will need to sit at the station for the duration of the recording/converting. E.g. A two hour VHS takes two hours to convert. This is a free service for library cardholders ages16 and older. There are some rules regarding the station, so please check with us regarding the guidelines before bringing your items in.

Movies for Change – Wednesday, May 2, 6 p.m.

The movie: Miss Representation. The issue: In a society where media is the most persuasive force shaping cultural norms, the message that young women and men overwhelmingly face is that a woman’s value and power lie in her youth, beauty, and sexuality and not in her capacity as a leader.

The film is followed by a discussion with an expert panel and the audience.

Tech Boot Camp: All About Apps - Monday, May 7, 2-4 p.m.

What is an app and where do I find them? This class will cover the basics such as finding and downloading apps to your device, plus we'll explore helpful and entertaining apps that make life easier.

Tech Boot Camp: Airbnb - Monday, May 14, 2-4 p.m.

Make travel easy. Learn to use the popular website Airbnb to book a home away from home anywhere in the world. We'll also learn how you can make money by renting out your own property.

Tech Boot Camp: Hoopla Digital Monday, May 28, 2-4 p.m.

Learn how to use the Hoopla Digital website and app to borrow ebooks, audiobooks, movies, music, and more, with your OCL library card.​

TAG & Board Game Night - Tuesday, May 15, 6-8 p.m.

Join us for an evening of board game and snacks! Learn about our Teen Advisory Group (TAG) while playing Settlers of Catan, Trivial Pursuit and more. Have a board game you'd like to play? Bring it with you. Open to teens 11-18. Please register by contacting the Ingersoll Public Library.

Reel Teen Movie Night - Tuesday, May 22, 6 p.m.

We're watching a classic teen movie - cast your vote during the month of May. We'll have popcorn and snacks, so all you need to do is bring a friend. This event is open to teens 11-18 and there's no registration required. We'll find out the winning movie just before the event.