Brantford best place to buy home, says magazine

Walter Gretzky has long said Brantford is the centre of the universe, and now he has Maclean’s magazine and MoneySense to back him up, after the annual Where to Buy Real Estate Now ranking has declared the Telephone City the best place to buy real estate.

“I had to shut up for two weeks,” Mayor Chris Friel chuckled in an Expositor interview as an article of the ranking broke on the airwaves and in social media on Wednesday.

Friel acknowledged he was called for an interview two weeks ago when MoneySense was compiling its ranking and insisted he keep it under wraps until the article came out. As soon as it did Wednesday morning, Friel said he received a flood of e-mails and phone calls right away from organizations and municipalities wanting to talk to him about Brantford’s success.

He recalled talking earlier in the day to one organization whose representative wanted to know ‘How did you do it?”

“It was nice to be able to explain,” Friel said, referring to his experience as Brantford’s longest-serving mayor and past election campaigns where he laid out his vision of prosperity.

He talked about Brantford’s emphasis on fundamental economic development pillars – building a post-secondary education sector and an industrial strategy focusing on food processing and advanced manufacturing.

“And just how the community took on every challenge that we had and found innovative ways of dealing with each,” he added.

In the MoneySense and MacLean’s articles, Friel said the city has undergone a dramatic transformation since he was first elected to his position in 1994.

“It’s been fascinating to watch.”

MoneySense tracks real estate prices across Canada, using a data-driven tests to capture the hottest real estate markets. The annual Where to Buy Now ranking looks at Canada’s 35 major cities and judges more than 2,000 real estate markets.

The Where to Buy Now ranking is based on five benchmarks:

• Momentum in recent real estate transactions;

• Real estate value relative to nearby cities or districts;

• Health of the local economy;

• Price level of local rental markets;

• And a survey of real estate agent experts on markets.

“While other Southwestern Ontario municipalities continue to struggle with the collapse of the manufacturing industry, Brantford has diversified its economy and thrived,” the MoneySense article says.

“And the average new detached home in Brantford sold for just over half a million dollars in 2017, making it attractive to Greater Toronto Area homeowners interested in moving to a smaller town and cashing in some of their gains.”

Charlene Nicholson, CEO of the Chamber of Commerce Brantford-Brant, said the MoneySense article has captured well Brantford’s rise to a prosperous, yet affordable city.

“This confirms much of what we already know. We’re a designated growth area and people and companies are coming here,” Nicholson said.

“We have a low unemployment rate, a diversified economic base and we’re on a very efficient transportation corridor.

“When you compare the real estate prices in our community with other communities that are close by, you will find that real estate values here are better. Your dollars go farther here.”

To read the full MoneySense article, go to http://www.moneysense.ca/where-to-buy-real-estate-2018.

