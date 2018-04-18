The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Oxford County Detachment are investigating two separate reports of vehicle thefts in Thamesford and Beachville.

Early Saturday morning four suspects were caught on surveillance trespassing at the business property on Milton Street in Thamesford. The suspects, in an attempt to steal the vehicle, set off the vehicles alarm system and fled the area. The suspects returned to the location and disabled the alarm and stole the vehicle. The stolen vehicle is valued around $13,500.

The suspects are believed to be one female and three males, who were operating a dark-coloured Chevrolet Trailblazer or similar vehicle.

The stolen vehicle is described as:

2004 Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck

Two-door, blue in colour

Lift kit installed on vehicle

Black stack on the rear passenger side of the cab.

No plates attached

Another vehicle was stolen early Saturday morning from a home on Queen Street in Beachville. The stolen truck also contained a snowmobile in the bed. The value of the stolen vehicles is about $38,000.

The vehicles are described as follows:

2009 Dodge Ram 250 diesel pickup truck

Four-door, two-tone black with gold on the bottom

Lift kit installed on vehicle

Dark tire rims

Licence plates # AK25954

2014 Arctic Cat XF snowmobile

Orange in colour

Licence plate # 6AD973

If anyone has any information about these incidents please contact the Oxford County OPP at 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or www.oxfordcrimestoppers.com where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.