Handguns, ammo stolen from South West Oxford home

Police are searching for suspects after the theft of two handguns on April 11.

The break, enter and theft occurred at a home on Zenda Line, just north of Kellett Road, where two firearms, ammunition, a laptop and cash were stolen from a safe.

The handguns are described as a black .45-calibre Llama ACP 1911 with wooden grips. The other is a black .22-calibre Smith and Wesson M & P,.

A potential suspect vehicle, described as a small white car, was seen in the area on the day of the break and enter.

Any person with information regarding the person(s) responsible for this incident should immediately contact the Oxford County OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or their nearest police authority. Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or www.oxfordcrimestoppers.com, where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.