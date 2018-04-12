Police seeking victims of revenge porn

Sentinel-Review Staff

Woodstock police are asking women who may have intimate images shared without consent to contact them mailus@woodstockpolice.ca

On March 26, 2018 Woodstock Police started an investigation where intimate images of adult females were shared to websites without their consent.

According to the criminal code everyone who knowingly publishes, distributes, transmits, sells, makes available or advertises an intimate image of a person knowing that the person depicted in the image did not give their consent to that conduct, or being reckless as to whether or not that person gave their consent to that conduct, is guilty.