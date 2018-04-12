Opening night jitters describes the plot of the latest production of the Ingersoll Theatre of Performing Arts.

Appropriately, the show is titled “Jitters.” Directed by Michelle Murphy, she describes it as “brilliantly written. ‘Jitters’ captures the nuances of life backstage in the theatre.”

This comedy starring Stacey Riley, Jim Hill, Shawn Thede, Stuart Crew, Tristen Watts, Lisa Carron, Becky Doyle, Jenna Hook, and MJ MacDonald opens Friday, April 20, and runs until Sunday April 29.

“Jitters,” by David French, is the story of a troupe that are trying to bring a Canadian show, The Care and Treatment of Roses, to Broadway, and the struggles of being Canadian actors. They face all sorts of crises involving faulty props, lost lines, easily bruised egos, contradictory interpretations of role and script, and bad reviews.

ITOPA audiences will remember Murphy from starring in and directing the hit show “Always a Bridesmaid” last season. She is a drama teacher at Lord Dorchester Secondary School in Dorchester, and loves to work with cast and crew to see a show come to life.

“To see the transition from words on a page to live characters is a wonderful experience,” said Murphy.

Audiences can expect to laugh as well as identify on many levels with one or more of the characters, whether they’re actors or not.

“Jitters” runs at the Park Place Theatre, 88 Thames St. S. Ingersoll, April 20, 21,22*, & 26, 27, 28, 29* (*Matinee). Curtain is at 7:30 p.m., with Sunday matinees starting at 2 p.m. Tickets are now on sale through the ITOPA website, www.itopa.ca, or by calling the box office at 519-485-3070. A stair lift and hearing assist system are available to ITOPA patrons.