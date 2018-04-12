Alexandra Hospital Foundation and the Elm Hurst will be ‘Puttin’ on the Ritz’ for this year’s culinary fundraising event.

The casual event is set for Thursday, May 24 at the Elm Hurst with cocktails and a special dinner.

The menu includes several courses, with entrée selections featuring salmon, chicken and steak.

The evening also includes a silent auction and wine pull raffle.

The hospital foundation holds an annual fundraising dinner to generate funds for new medical equipment for the hospital.

“Many people do not realize government funding does not cover the cost of new medical equipment,” said foundation executive director Robin Schultz. “We rely on donations to help us to make these purchases.”

Tickets, which are $100 per person with a $50 tax receipt, are available by contacting Schultz at 519-485-1700 ext. 8213 or via email at robin.schultz@ahi.ca. She can also be contacted about sponsorship opportunities.