"Not for fame or reward. Not for place or rank. Not lured by ambition or goaded by necessity, but in simple obedience to duty."

These are part of the wording on the massive monument to First World War hero Major Edward C. Norsworthy which can be seen in the Ingersoll Rural Cemetery.

The imposing stone cairn surmounted by the life-size bronze bust which gazes across the Thames River to his boyhood home was first unveiled to the public in April of 1918. One hundred years later, to the day, there will be a ceremony in the cemetery to re-dedicate and honour the memory of one of Ingersoll's favourite sons.

Under the auspices of the Ingersoll Museum, and with the assistance of the Ingersoll Pipe Band and the two Masonic lodges in Ingersoll, the re-dedication will start at 2 p.m. A short parade through the cemetery to the Norsworthy Family plot will be followed by a Masonic service as was conducted 100 years ago. The Deputy Grand Master of the Grand Lodge of Canada in the Province of Ontario David J. Cameron will be presiding. Masons in their regalia and members of the general public are welcome to attend.

Born in 1879, Edward Norsworthy was the eldest son of local banker and businessman J.C. Norsworthy. Following a commendable academic career at McGill University, Edward went into banking and established himself as a respected member of Montreal society. When war was declared in 1914, he was one of the first to enlist and was soon put in charge of other rank and file belonging to the famed Black Watch Regiment of Canada.

In April of 1915 he was on the very front line of democracy as the Germans unleashed the first use of poisonous gas. While others fled, the Canadians held the line during what has since become known as the Second Battle of Ypres. Tragically, Major Norsworthy and many others under his command paid the supreme sacrifice.

In April of 1918 his colleagues in Montreal and friends from home saw to the erection and unveiling of a suitable monument to duty.

On Sunday, April 22, 2018, you are invited to take part in the commemoration to mark the 100th anniversary of this event.

"Not For Fame" is presented as part of the ongoing Oxford Remembers Oxford's Own project to stage 100 events and activities to mark the centennial of the Great War. For more information call the museum at 519-485-5510, and be sure to check out the final installment of the travelling exhibits on display now.