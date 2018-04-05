A shocking number of people who receive intimate images on their phone or other devices share them with other people, an expert in the online behavior of youth says.

Sexting is the term used to describe the sharing of sexual texts, video and nude photos using phones, apps and social networks.

Woodstock police are investigating complaints from several women who say intimate photos of them were distributed on a gaming app without their consent.

Matthew Johnson of MediaSmarts, a Canadian non-profit specializing in digital media literacy, said many people who receive "sexts" don't think twice about sharing them.

“A frightening large number are sharing sexts and not perceiving it as morally wrong,” he said.

A recent survey of 800 youth aged 16 to 20 found 42 per cent of Canadian youth who sent sexts have had one shared without their consent.

Johnson has spent much time researching what he calls the "blind spot" and has come up with some interesting conclusions about how recipients perceive behaviour surrounding sexts.

“There is a culture of sharing,” he said. “Some of this is a powerful misogyny.”

Woodstock police have confirmed they've received complaints from several Woodstock women who say naked photos of them were posted without their consent on the app Discord. The chat service app based in San Francisco quickly removed the photos following a complaint.

Posting intimate images of another person on the internet without their consent is illegal in Canada.

The photos came to light after a woman, who doesn’t want her name published, infiltrated the app and informed dozens of women via Facebook messenger that their photos had been posted.

Woodstock police Chief Bill Renton said his force is committed to getting answers and is starting interviews with affected women.

“We will get to the bottom of this, and I will ensure the girls are properly spoken with so that we can ensure they understand the process of the criminal investigation, and if charges at the end of the day cannot be laid, then why not,” he said.

“We will also offer any other assistance to them, as it is so concerning when they get caught up in something like this . . . it can have such negative emotional impacts on them when things get out of control or the impact of their actions are truly realized.”

Johnson’s research into sext sharing also found that youth who identify with traditional gender types are five times more likely to share a sext without permission.

“We find this is a really strong predictor,” he said.

Peer pressure, as well as the idea of expected reciprocity, also factor into the decision to share, he said.

“It’s important to educate young people about their rights,” he said. “It is important for young people to know it is illegal to send intimate photos without consent.”

He said sometimes underage youth do not report incidents because they fear they could be prosecuted themselves.

“There has never been a case of someone being charged for sending intimate images consensually,” he said.

Johnson said there is no evidence sexting is “particularly harmful,” unless it goes beyond the first recipient.

And, he said, youth need to know there may be consequences to sharing.

“Consent is a right that doesn’t go away."

