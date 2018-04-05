The 81st Embro Highland Games will have a Woodstock-type feel to it this year.

Canada’s Outdoor Park, northwest of Woodstock, is the new home for the games. The property, located at the southeast corner of Oxford Road 17 and the 11th Line, is also home to Canada’s Outdoor Farm Show.

A large reason for the move to a larger space is the growth the event has enjoyed over the past few years, organizers said.

“As the games continue to grow and diversify to offer new programming to our traditional offerings, we require more physical space, and also adequate separation between the various activities,” said Gord MacKay, the newly elected Zorra Caledonian Society president, in a media release.

New this year is a men's and women's rugby sevens tournament, an increased amount of Scottish livestock on site, including cattle, horses and sheep, and the addition of a local craft brew flavour.

Returning to the games will be the Ontario Heavy Events Championships, the traditional tug-of-war, the massed pipe bands, a highland dance competition, Scottish dogs on parade and live Celtic music.

Canada’s Outdoor Park, which sits on 20 hecaters (50 acres), also offers lots of convenient parking close to the event. The gate admission will be streamlined as one main entrance will be established.

Another reason for the move was internal pressure stemming from the amount of time that set-up and tear down had been taking volunteers in recent years.

“We are a volunteer organization and people can only get so much time off work,” said Mackay.

At Canada’s Outdoor Park, there is perimeter and livestock fencing already in place, as well as shelters, pavilions, bleachers, benches and picnic tables. Water and hydro are available for food concessions and for the livestock penning.

“With all of this available just 12 kilometres east of Embro, we did not have to go far to find a world-class outdoor event facility.” said MacKay.

Previously, the games took place at Matheson Park from 1937 to 1992 before moving to the Embro-Zorra Community Centre in 1993.

“It was a difficult decision to leave Embro” said MacKay. “It has been our home for 80 years, but the decision by the membership was unanimous so we will see how it all plays out”.

The Embro Highland Games annual road race, which is part of the Run Piker Series, will not be not moving. The event will remain at the Embro-Zorra Community Centre, as the course is already marked and measured, and the committee decided moving it would be too much upheaval.