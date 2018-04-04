Through pain comes inspiration.

Brian Donlevy hasn't been shy about his cancer diagnosis. He's never really been shy about anything.

The 63-year-old was diagnosed with throat cancer on May 26, 2017. Since then, he's compiled several entries on his social media pages known as the Cancer Chronicles. He used it as a platform to not just inform friends and family of what he was going through, but as a way of showing others going through something similar that it was OK to lay your cards out on the table, even if it wasn't a straight flush.

Donlevy is a well-known community personality following his work in local media, specifically at CKOT in Tillsonburg and throughout Oxford County. He was chosen as this year's Relay for Life community champion for the work he has done in promoting awareness of what it means to go through cancer while inspiring others.

His posts come with a plethora of get wells and good wishes, many of which encourage him to fight through treatments, even when he could have easily walked out of the hospital and “let the chips fall where they may.”

“There were days that comments and messages helped me through the day, telling me to hang in there. If they think I can do the treatment today, I better do the treatment today. It helped me through laying on the radiation table while they blasted away,” said Donlevy.

His lack of shyness about his diagnosis and treatments stems from the fact he doesn't drink or use anymore. Donlevy has been a recovering alcoholic and addict for 31 years and hasn't been afraid to let anyone know. He explained that stigmas still surround being open about things like alcoholism and addiction, but he wants to be there for someone else who may have gone through the same problems as him.

His first radiation treatment came on Aug. 14, followed by his first chemo treatment on Aug. 18 at Princess Margaret Hospital. Not even a week later, he was found going code blue as his heart rate and blood pressure plummeted. While he survived the incident, it wasn't without its scars, as he had to have a pacemaker installed before resuming treatments.

But it still wasn't over. Donlevy went on to suffer pneumonia only two days later, which forced him to spend eight days in hospital care.

Come October, radiation had wrapped up as the lump on his neck shrunk from over five centimetres to two and a half. While the lump is still a concern, an unknown primary – a rare disease in which malignant cancer cells are found in the body but the place the cancer originated is not known – still has a chance to appear elsewhere in his body. Primaries generally have a five-year waiting period before the patient is free and clear.

While he feels tired, he is not as scared as he was when he entered treatments last August.

But worry still remains.

“I have an unknown primary hanging over my head like the Sword of Damocles,” he explained.

Donlevy hopes to soon get back to work, and to get back to what in his world was considered normal. Delaying that adds to the emotional and psychological damage he is still recovering from. He described it as the two fighting against each other, making the ability to concentrate on simple things difficult. He has trouble completing simple tasks, as he can only do a fraction of what he normally would in a day.

“Getting one thing or possibly two things done is hard. Three is almost unheard of,” he said.

This emotional and psychological toll is what Donlevy hopes to create more awareness about. He wants people to understand the effects and the impact that cancer can have on not only the patient, but people who know and care for them as well.

“If I can get that message out where it resonates with somebody, so they know what they’re feeling isn’t strange, it isn't wrong, it isn't out of the ordinary and, if that information sort of helps them a little bit or gives them knowledge to help somebody else then I will have … accomplished what I was trying to do,” he said.

Relay For Life community champions are individuals who share their personal experience with cancer to inspire those in the community to register or donate in order to support the Canadian Cancer Society’s research and support services.

“His aptitude for storytelling and the Cancer Chronicles he shares on his social media do an incredible job of promoting awareness of what it means to have cancer and creating inspiration for all those who know Brian or read his story,” said Hailey Parliament, community fundraising specialist.

Donlevy has taken on this new role full force and is working to make Woodstock’s Relay For Life community event more far reaching by encouraging community leaders on municipal councils throughout Oxford County to get involved and experience the emotion and the power that comes with the event.

“Brian is strong, brave, and determined. He’s a wonderful addition to the Relay For Life team and we couldn’t be happier to welcome him to share his story, and inspire Oxford County,” Parliament said.

For more information, or to donate, visit www.relayforlife.ca/woodstock.