Dispelling the mystery surrounding electric vehicles is the focus of an upcoming workshop in Thamesford.

With aims of becoming a fully accessible electric vehicle community, Oxford County is inviting residents to learn more about the county’s electric vehicle accessibility plan, as well as recommendations for the charging infrastructure within the county.

The accessibility plan’s aim is to promote the “practicality and acceptability” of electric vehicles as a mainstream mode of personal transportation.

Oxford County is currently home to 48 public and private electrical vehicle chargers.

The county’s newest EV charger will be on display outside the Thamesford Library on April 10, along with different models of electric and hybrid chargers.

“It just so happens we’re installing a level two charger at the library,” said Jay Heaman, Oxford’s manager of strategic initiatives, who is in charge of leading Oxford's zero waste and renewable energy goals. “This is another opportunity to help raise awareness about electric mobility.”

Heaman said many people don’t understand how the chargers work or what the different level of charger means.

“People can see what is involved in charging a vehicle and how simple it is,” he said. “There will also be EV drivers and they can hear the perspective of a driver’s experience.”

Heaman said the shift to low- and zero-emission vehicle is crucial if Ontario is to achieve its climate change goal of reducing greenhouse gases to 15 per cent below 1990’s levels by 2020.

In February 2018 the county received provincial funding to install 13 electric vehicle chargers across six county worksites.

A recent feasibility study recommended adding 229 charging stations to the county’s existing infrastructure.

If you go:

When: Thursday, April 10, 6 p.m. drop-in, 7 p.m. presentation

Where: Thamesford Public Library, 165 Dundas St., Thamesford