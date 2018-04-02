Oxford County continues to go green.

The county is the recipient of $97,500 in provincial funding to install 13 electric vehicle chargers across six work sites in Tillsonburg, Ingersoll, Salford and Woodstock.

Administered under the Workplace Electric Vehicle Charging Incentive Program, the installation of the chargers requires $30,000 from the county, which will be taken from the Green Initiatives Account. The new stations will enhance Oxford’s electric vehicle charging infrastructure and complement work already completed under the Electric Vehicle Chargers Ontario program in 2016.

The chargers are meant to give incentive to county workers to purchase hybrid and electric vehicles in the future by providing them a place to charge them.

“The idea is to create the charging infrastructure so that as employees transform their own vehicles into those requiring electric charge that those capabilities exist,” said Oxford County CAO Peter Crockett. “Few have them now but they don't have them because there's no place to charge them.”

Of the 13 charges, eight of them will be located in Woodstock while Ingersoll and Tillsonburg will each receive two. Salford will have one installed.

The charging station at 410 Buller in Woodstock will only be available to Oxford County employees from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., but will be accessible to the public after business hours. The other five sites will not be available for public use.

Crockett said that council has been largely supportive of the project and he expects it to be positively received.