OPP said they are investigating after an ATV driver deliberately damaged the front lawn of an Ingersoll property on King St.

On Friday, March 30 at approximately 9:41 p.m., police received a call from a concerned resident reporting a mischief.

OPP said a male on a dark green coloured ATV entered the front lawn of the property. The male then revved the engine and spun the tires causing dirt and debris to enter the front porch of the residence and neighbouring home. The male then fled eastbound on King Street West.

The male was described as wearing a dark coloured outfit. Police are reviewing security surveillance footage in an attempt to identify the male.

Members of the Oxford County OPP are continuing to investigate and are seeking the public's assistance with this investigation. If anyone has any information they are being asked to contact the Oxford County OPP at 1-888-310-1122.