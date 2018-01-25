TORONTO -

Ontario’s Progressive Conservative caucus is meeting Thursday to elect an interim leader to replace Patrick Brown, who stepped down amid allegations of sexual misconduct.

In an email to the party’s legislators sent Wednesday night, PC Party President Rick Dykstra says he has requested, and MPPs have agreed, to select an interim leader.

Dykstra says that interim leader will serve until a new leader is picked in a leadership election, according to the party’s constitution.

It’s not clear from Dykstra’s message when that leadership election will take place.

Sources tell The Canadian Press that PC deputy leaders Sylvia Jones and Steve Clark are expected to hold a press conference later Thursday.

Brown announced his decision to resign in a statement issued early Thursday, following a hastily called news conference in which he “categorically” denied what he called “troubling allegations” about his conduct and his character.