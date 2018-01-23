TORONTO -

A Toronto producer who worked on “The Shape of Water” says the film’s leading 13 Oscar nominations are a big win for Canada.

J. Miles Dale shares in the best picture nomination along with director Guillermo del Toro, who shot the merman romance in Toronto and Hamilton.

Dale says other than del Toro, the cinematographer and some of the actors, every person who worked on the film was Canadian.

He says he thinks it’s an “unprecedented” amount of recognition for this country by the Oscars academy.

“The Shape of Water” came just shy of tying the record of 14 Oscar nominations shared by “All About Eve,” “Titanic” and “La La Land.”

Other Canadians nominated for the film include production designer Paul Austerberry, costume designer Luis M. Sequeira, and film editor Sidney Wolinsky.

Meanwhile, Christopher Plummer got an Oscar nod for his supporting role in “All The Money In The World.”

It’s the third Oscar nomination for the Toronto native, who won the golden statuette in 2012 for “Beginners.”

“The Breadwinner,” based on the novel by Canadian author Deborah Ellis, is nominated for best animated film.

The Canadian co-production has a superstar executive producer in Angelina Jolie and features Toronto actress Saara Chaudry as the voice of the lead character. The movie, written by Canadian filmmaker Anita Doron, also got a Golden Globe nomination for best animated film.

While Denis Villeneuve missed out on a best director nomination for “Blade Runner 2049,” the film did pick up a number of nods in other categories. Canadian Dennis Gassner is nominated for best production design.

List of nominees for the 90th annual Academy Awards presented by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences.

Best Picture: “Call Me by Your Name,” ”Darkest Hour,“ ”Dunkirk,“ ”Get Out,“ ”Lady Bird,“ ”Phantom Thread,“ ”The Post,“ ”The Shape of Water,“”Three Billboards outside Ebbing, Missouri.“

Actor: Timothee Chalamet, “Call Me by Your Name”; Daniel Day-Lewis, “Phantom Thread”; Daniel Kaluuya, “Get Out”; Gary Oldman, “Darkest Hour”; Denzel Washington,“ Roman J. Israel, Esq.”

Actress: Sally Hawkins, “The Shape of Water”; Frances McDormand, “Three Billboards outside Ebbing, Missouri”; Margot Robbie in “I, Tonya”; Saoirse Ronan in “Lady Bird”; Meryl Streep in “The Post.”

Supporting Actor: Willem Dafoe, “The Florida Project”; Woody Harrelson, “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri”; Richard Jenkins, “The Shape of Water”; Christopher Plummer, “All the Money in the World”; Sam Rockwell, “Three Billboards outside Ebbing, Missouri.”

Supporting Actress: Mary J. Blige, “Mudbound”; Allison Janney,“I, Tonya”; Lesley Manville, “Phantom Thread”; Laurie Metcalf, “Lady Bird”; Octavia Spencer, “The Shape of Water.”

Directing: “Dunkirk,” Christopher Nolan; “Get Out,” Jordan Peele; “Lady Bird,” Greta Gerwig; “Phantom Thread,” Paul Thomas Anderson; “The Shape of Water,” Guillermo del Toro.

Foreign Language Film: “A Fantastic Woman,” Chile;“The Insult” Lebanon; “Loveless,” Russia;“On Body and Soul,” Hungary;“The Square” Sweden.

Adapted Screenplay: “Call Me By Your Name,” ”The Disaster Artist,“ ”Logan,“ Molly’s Game,” ”Mudbound.“

Original Screenplay: “The Big Sick,” ”Get Out,“ ”Lady Bird,“ ”The Shape of Water,“ ”Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri.“

Animated Feature Film: “The Boss Baby,” ”The Breadwinner,“ ”Coco,“ ”Ferdinand“: ”Loving Vincent.“

Production Design: “Beauty and the Beast,” ”Blade Runner 2049,“ ”Darkest Hour,“ ”Dunkirk, “The Shape of Water.”

Cinematography: “Blade Runner 2049,” ”Darkest Hour,“ ”Dunkirk,“ ”Mudbound,“ ”The Shape of Water.“

Sound Mixing: “Baby Driver,” ”Blade Runner 2049,“ ”Dunkirk,“ ”The Shape of Water,“ ”Star Wars: The Last Jedi.“

Sound Editing: “Baby Driver,” ”Blade Runner 2049,“ ”Dunkirk,“ ”The Shape of Water,“ ”Star Wars: The Last Jedi.“

Original Score: “Dunkirk,” Hans Zimmer; “Phantom Thread,” Jonny Greenwood; “The Shape of Water” Alexandre Desplat;“Star Wars: The Last Jedi,” John Williams; “Three Billboards outside Ebbing, Missouri,” Carter Burwell.

Original Song: “Mighty River” from “Mudbound”;”Mystery Of Love“ from ”Call Me by Your Name“; ”Remember Me“ from ”Coco“; ”Stand Up For Something“ from ”Marshall“; ”This Is Me“ from ”The Greatest Showman.“

Documentary Feature: “Abacus: Small Enough to Jail,”“Faces Places,” ”Icarus,“ ”Last Men in Aleppo,“ ”Strong Island“

Documentary (short subject): “Edith+Eddie,” ”Heaven Is a Traffic Jam on the 405,“ ”Heroin(e),“ ”Knife Skills,“ ”Traffic Stop“

Film Editing: “Baby Driver,” ”Dunkirk,“ ”I, Tonya,“ ”The Shape of Water,“ ”Three Billboards outside Ebbing, Missouri“

Makeup and Hairstyling: “Darkest Hour,” ”Victoria & Abdul,“ ”Wonder.“

Animated Short Film: “Dear Basketball,” ”Garden Party,“ ”Lou,“ ”Negative Space,“ ”Revolting Rhymes.“

Live Action Short Film: “DeKalb Elementary,” ”The Eleven O’Clock,“ ”My Nephew Emmett,“ ”The Silent Child,“ ”Watu Wote/All of Us.“

Visual Effects: “Blade Runner 2049,” ”Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2,“ ”Kong: Skull Island,“ ”Star Wars: The Last Jedi,“ ”War for the Planet of the Apes.“

Costume Design: “Beauty and the Beast,” Jacqueline Durran; “Darkest Hour,” Jacqueline Durran; “Phantom Thread,” Mark Bridges; “The Shape of Water”; Luis Sequeira; “Victoria & Abdul” Consolata Boyle.