Atom Express win International Silver Stick title

The Forest International Silver Stick final was held over the Jan. 20 weekend, and saw the Ingersoll Express atoms come home with the championship banner.

Ingersoll met the Mooretown Flags in their first game but couldn’t fight off the 5-1 loss.

The second game matched Ingersoll against the Listowel Cyclones. With the team firing on all cylinders Ingersoll came out with a 4-2 win.

Game 3 was against the Ayr Flames, but Ingersoll took a 4-3 win to move on to the semifinals.

Meeting Mooretown in the semifinals gave the Express a chance to redeem the first game loss. It was a back-and-forth battle that was tied at 1-1 with less than two minutes left. Then with 45 seconds left, Ingersoll took the lead again to play out the clock.

In the final, Ingersoll faced the Listowel Cyclones again and came away with a 3-2 win for the championship.