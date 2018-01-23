Change text size for the story

Middlesex OPP were busy nabbing law-breaking drivers during a 90-minute traffic blitz on Highway 401 Sunday.

Police charged 13 drivers with speeding, including three for stunt driving – going more than 50 kilometres per hour over the posted limit.

OPP clocked one vehicle going 159 kilometers per hour.

"OPP members will continue to aggressively combat aggressive drivers on our roadways,” Const. Max Gomez said in a statement.

“159 km/hr on a public road, in the fog is simply irresponsible.”