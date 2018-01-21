Movies for Change: An Inconvenient Sequel: Truth to Power – Wednesday, Feb. 7, 6-9 p.m.

The sequel to Al Gore’s Inconvenient Truth follows up on the perils of climate change and what can be done. Movies for Change is our thought-provoking documentary series exploring relevant social issues. The film is followed by a discussion with an expert panel and the audience.

Friday Movie Matinees: Adults only, free. All movies start at 2 p.m., and are subject to availability.

Feb. 2 - Stranger

Feb. 9 - Blade Runner 2049

Feb. 16 - The Killing of a Sacred Deer

Feb. 23 - Only the Brave

Book Launch: Mr. A J and the Machine – Saturday, Feb. 10, 11 a.m.-noon

Families are invited to the Ingersoll Library at 11 a.m. to hear local artist and author A.J. Nunns read from his book, Mr. A.J. and the "Machine." Mr. A.J. is a very entertaining reader and creative inventor - there will be some exciting surprises in store. Signed copies of the book will also be available to purchase after the reading, and Mr. A.J. will be happy to answer your questions about his book and his artwork.

Tech Boot Camps Mondays at 2 p.m., for adults

Feb. 5 Facebook- Getting Started

Feb. 12 Facebook- Groups, Pages and more

Feb. 26 Facebook- Chat and Messages

Family Literacy Event

Thursday Feb 8. 6:30-7:30 pm

Join musician Paul Droog, Miss Gail and other special guests for an evening of musical literacy and fun. All ages welcome.

An Evening Book Tasting: We're sampling books. Join us for a bite.

Tuesday, Feb. 6, 6-7 p.m.

Teens ages 11-18 are invited to the Ingersoll Public Library to sample a buffet of YA books and graphic novels. We'll get a taste of the 2018 White Pine nominated titles, and check out other buzz-worthy books that will make you salivate. Discover new books and genres you've never tried before. Not much of a reader? We'll have something for every level and interest - and you might just end up leaving with some takeout. Space is limited. Please register by contacting the Ingersoll Library or email Meagan, Outreach/Teen Librarian, at mberry@ocl.net

Make Your Own Galaxy Jar - Monday, Feb. 12, 4:30 p.m. Teens 11-18

Do you want an easy, cute craft that will stand out in your room? Learn how to make this DIY galaxy in a jar. It is super easy and makes a great gift to any of your friends. This is a free event open to teens. No registration required. **BYOMJ - Bring your own mason jar.**

Mad Science: Fundamental Forces

Tuesday, Feb. 27, 6:30-7:30 p.m. Children ages 5-10 Register now for this fun, free program about magnets. Space is limited, so email gkavelman@ocl.net to sign up for your spot.