Renovations to install an accessible lift and universal washroom have improved the accessibility for patrons at Embro’s historic town hall.

On Jan. 20, Thistle Theatre held an open house and ribbon cutting to showcase the changes that have been made in the last year.

In early 2017, the theatre company received a $160,000 Ontario150 Community Capital Program grant to make the upgrades. Oxford MPP Ernie Hardeman and Sam Coghlan, chair of the Ontario Trillium Foundation’s local grant review team were there to see the results.

“This investment by the Ontario Trillium Foundation to install a lift and universal washroom in this heritage building is great news for many in our community,” said Hardeman. “There are many in the community who will benefit from this and it ensures that the space remains accessible for all.”

Also at the open house were Zorra Township Mayor Margaret Lupton, Councillor Doug Matheson, Councillor Marie Keasey and Cristina McLaren, Oxford County branch services librarian.

The outdoor glass lift will enable community members to more easily access the town hall’s Green Room, the Embro Library and washrooms on the first floor, as well as the Thistle Theatre stage on the building’s second floor. The building is also used by a number of community organizations for meetings and celebrations.

As well, the library’s space has also been affected by the addition of the universal washroom and has refreshed its space as well. Both Zorra Township and individual community members also contributed funds to Thistle Theatre for the renovation.

"The impact of this Ontario150 grant cannot be underestimated,” said Wendy Marshall, chair of the Thistle Theatre building committee. “This grant has allowed needed renovations to be made. No longer will we have to disappoint patrons who cannot climb stairs. Our theatre is completely accessible and we can now accommodate everyone with mobility issues and serve our community better.”

Also at the open house was Doris McCall, a great niece of J.L. Youngs of Stratford, one of the contractors who built the town hall in 1892.