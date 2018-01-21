She walks in memory of her father John Wright and in honour of her mother Rhoda Wright.

And over the last 14 years Arlene Wright has raised almost $22,000 to help fund research and assist those living with Alzheimer’s disease.

While her father died of Alzheimer’s disease several years ago, her mother is living with dementia. Every year Wright and her children faithfully return to the Ingersoll event.

On Saturday afternoon at the Walk for Alzheimer’s Wright was given a tiara and crowned Queen of the 20th annual Ingersoll walk.

Walk for Alzheimer’s is Canada’s biggest fundraiser for Alzheimer’s disease and other dementias.

“It’s heartbreaking,” Wright said. “We need to find a cure because it breaks so many families apart.”

Over 450 people are expected to take part in three walks across the county this month in support of the Alzheimer Society of Oxford who raises awareness and funds for Alzheimer’s disease and other dementias.

“It’s a fun event,” Wright said. “You don’t have to raise a lot of money, just as much as you can.”

Shelley Green, executive director of the Alzheimer Society of Oxford, said the morning Tillsonburg walk raised $32,600, while the Ingersoll afternoon walk raised $14,300.

“They were both excellent and both up substantially from last year,” she said.

The Alzheimer Society of Oxford County is hoping to raise a total $145,000 for local programs and services for over 2,000 people living with Alzheimer’s disease and other dementias, their families, friends and caregivers in Oxford County.

During their last fiscal year, money raised helped to provide over 720 clients, 3461 visits by family support workers.

They also supplied 31 clients with over 1,500 hours through the Volunteer Companion Program, as well as 420 education and support groups.

The Alzheimer Society of Oxford receives 62 per cent of their funding from the Local Health Integration Network while 38 per cent is received through fundraising and donations.

On Saturday, January 27th, the 24th annual Walk will be held in Woodstock at the Oxford Auditorium from 2 to 4 p.m.

To donate or register online go to www.walkforalzheimers.ca.

For more information, visit www.alzheimer.ca/oxford or call 519-421-2466 or 1-877-594-2368.

Pledge sheets are available at the Alzheimer Society of Oxford – 575 Peel Street, Woodstock, Shoppers Drug Mart in Tillsonburg and both locations in Woodstock, Easy 101 Country 107.3, 104.7 Heart FM and Ingersoll Pharmasave.

HRivers@postmedia.com