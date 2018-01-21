The Ingersoll Golf Club has once again changed ownership.

London developers Auburn Developments Inc. officially purchased the course Nov. 30, 2017 for $3.3 million, according to Ontario’s Land Registry Office.

Ingersoll Golf Club director of operations James Langford confirmed the sale in an email.

“They (Auburn Developments Inc.) are excited to continue operation of this beautiful well respected course and plan to continue reinvesting in the golf course through upgrades to the course grounds, the clubhouse and banquet facility,” Langford wrote in an email.

Langford additionally wrote in the email they’re continuing to plan for events in 2018 and 2019 and accepting members for the 2018 golf season.

The Ingersoll Golf Club is an 18-hole course located near the westbound 216 and 218 exits on the westbound highway 401. They also host banquets, tournaments, weddings and other events.

Though owned by Auburn Developments Inc., also known as Auburn Homes, officially the holding company Ingersoll Greens Inc. is the owner of the course.

Auburn Developments Inc. has developed property into residential real estate for several years, most notably in London, but also Kitchener-Waterloo, Komoka, Ilderton, Guelph, Barrie and Arva.

The Sentinel-Review attempted to reach Jamie Crich, president of Auburn Developments Inc. via phone and email for short and longterm plans for the course. Messages weren’t returned before the paper went to press.

Attempts to reach Langford via phone Wednesday and Thursday were unsuccessful before the Sentinel-Review went to press.

The Auburn Developments website lists them as having an Ingersoll development in the future at Culloden Road and Clarke Road, a short distance from the golf club.

The course was sold in late-2011 to Brantford’s Darren DeDobbelaer after the previously private club faced declining membership, operation deficits and financial problems for $1.375 million, according to Ontario’s Land Registry Office records.

DeDobbelaer confirmed the course’s late-2017 sale via a brief email after the Sentinel-Review contacted him, adding the they (Auburn Developments Inc.) plan to continue to run it as a golf course.

DeDobbelaer is well known in regional athletic circles, having owned and continuing to own multiple junior hockey teams. The longtime manager in the insurance industry is the general manager of both the Junior B Brantford 99ers and Junior A Milton IceHawks. He was previously the owner of the Junior C Simcoe Storm and sponsored the Woodstock Navy Vets when the team had financial troubles several years ago.

He also owns Pine Valley Golf Club near Simcoe and Lynn Meadows Golf Club near Port Dover.

The last few years have seen rumours swirl over the possible sale of the Ingersoll course.

When a reporter with the Ingersoll Times and Woodstock Sentinel-Review inquired on the possible sale of the course in early 2017, they were told the course wasn’t for sale. However, multiple sources in the golf industry told the Sentinel-Review there was interest in the course by different corporations.

The course is the most recent in Oxford County to see change in ownership as the golf industry struggles to keep its head above water.

Craigowan Golf and Country Club sold last March after several years of financial distress and a drawn out sale process that nearly saw the course go into receivership. Mount Elgin Golf Club was also sold in 2017 to Tarandowah Golfers Club.

