A Woodstock mother of three is inviting everyone to join her on a Women’s March, one of several province-wide, she organized in Woodstock Saturday morning.

Kate Leatherbarrow said participants will gather at Museum Square at 9 a.m. and begin marching at 9:30 a.m. on Saturday, January 20.

“Women want to get together and they want to be heard. Change is coming to Woodstock,” Leatherbarrow said. “We are a city growing at a rapid rate and we have a voice.”

The Women’s March Canada event will take approximately two hours, and demonstrators will travel east down Dundas St and past City Hall.

“I’m hoping community members will come out and support this demonstration representing equality and human rights,” Leatherbarrow said. “All community members are welcome.”

Leatherbarrow, who lives and works in Woodstock, said the walk is in honour of the first anniversary of the Women's March that took place last year in Washington DC and across the world.

The march, she said, represents equality, human rights, all nationalities, democracy and the idea that more women need to be elected into power and government.

The theme of this year’s march is “looking back and marching forward.”

Walks are also taking place in London, Hamilton, Toronto and Stratford.

Leatherbarrow, who recently petitioned council to take a stand over banning graphic images on city streets, also recently announced that she will run for Woodstock City Council during this fall.

“After being dissatisfied with the response by the city council and city staff, I have decided to pursue a position in council this coming fall,” she said. “I feel I am a voice for change and I support democracy.”

Visit www.womensmarchcanada.com

