A St. Thomas woman was scammed out of $30,000 after buying into an online romance scheme that one expert says is common -- and getting worse.

Wednesday, St. Thomas police issued arrest warrants for two Toronto-area people, saying a local woman had been in an online relationship with someone for months and eventually agreed to send roughly $30,000. After the money was exchanged, she discovered it was a hoax, police say.

"It's getting worse," said Alec Couros, a professor at the University of Regina who has set up a website, Open Thinking, to support victims of such frauds.

"(People) will set up fake profiles, profiles with children, and spend time on the phone with the person . . . to the point where they feel that they're in a strong-enough relationship with you to send money.”

The slang term for the crime is “catfishing.” After a victim is hooked, a scammer will require large sums of money to pay for an emergency, often related to health or debt, police say. The person targeted sends the money and the person receiving it is never heard from again.

The St. Thomas case was “a textbook case of being ‘catfished’ on the internet,” Const. Tanya Calvert said Wednesday. “Some people are probably sitting in an internet cafe somewhere and they have multiple conversations on the go, (with) several emotionally vulnerable people.”

Most often the person taking the cash is tracked to a different country – and impossible to find. This case is different.

“Sometimes the people doing it, there’s been cases where the people involved are actually the 'middle-people,' the middlemen,” Couros said. “That does happen sometimes in domestic cases.”

In late 2017 a Louisiana man was charged with more than 200 counts of fraud as the alleged middleman of an international scheme. According to Couros, that scenario is not uncommon for domestic 'catfishing' cases.

“They can be more complex,” Couros said. “Ninety-nine per cent of the ones I see, when people report them to me . . . all signs point to them being based in Ghana or Nigeria.”

St. Thomas police say their probe took them to the Greater Toronto Area, possibly simplifying what’s often a dead-end investigation.

“This is not a typical scam investigation,” Calvert said. “This wasn’t based out of Russia . . . this was domestic. All the transactions are domestic-related, which makes it easier for us to actually investigate and lay charges.

“If that wasn’t the case . . . we’re done. We don’t have the resources.”

A psychology professor says ‘catfishing’ can happen to just about anyone.

“I think you get a false sense of security,” said Dr. Steve Joordens, a psychology professor from the University of Toronto. “You’re more willing to enter into an interaction, you’re usually more willing to let that interaction go places.”

Victims of 'catfishing' schemes usually ignore red flags and warning signs, Joordens says, due to a form of cognitive dissonance. They want to believe one thing and by doing so, ignore facts to the contrary.

“We’re always looking for self-worth, we’re always looking for validation,” Joordens said. “When someone is really interested in us? That’s a hard thing to ignore.”

People responsible for online schemes are rarely located or charged.

But even with criminal charges, ‘catfish’ victims don’t often get their money back. It’s often been spent or moved somewhere it can’t be traced, experts say.

On Wednesday, St. Thomas police issued arrest warrants for Katelyn Smith, 26, and Aizeyosabor Osazuwa, 23 of Brampton and Mississauga.

