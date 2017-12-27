BUFFALO -

Unlike several of his teammates, Dillon Dube has not worn the ‘C’ during his four years with the Kelowna Rockets. But he was still an easy choice to be named Canada’s captain at the world junior hockey championship.

For one, the 19-year-old has the experience of playing in last year’s tournament. More importantly, the speedy and versatile Dube, a second-round pick of the Calgary Flames, embodies the type of game head coach Dominique Ducharme wants the entire team to play.

“Being the captain, one part of it is the way he plays and his personality,” Ducharme said. “His speed, he can be bringing a lot of energy, he can be playing in many different situations. Yeah, he defines our team.”

Dube, who is playing on one of the top lines with Sam Steel and Jordan Kyrou, said the team’s main strength is unselfishness.

“Every guy is worried about winning,” Dube said. “If you put your egos aside, you can accomplish great things. That’s the biggest thing for us. You know every single guy’s a leader. So you know they can accept that and move on.“

Attendance suffers

The world junior, which struggled to fill NHL-size venues in Toronto and Montreal last year, is not off to a great start in Buffalo.

KeyBank Center, which has a capacity of more than 19,000, was maybe half full during Canada’s 4-2 win against Finland on Boxing Day. Later that night, attendance was so dismal that organizers decided to close off the 300 level for the U.S.-Denmark game and crammed fans together in the lower bowels to give the illusion of a soldout arena.

Part of the problem is pricing. Just because you are holding an event in an NHL rink does not mean you can charge NHL prices.

While making the tournament more affordable might help, the bigger issue is exhaustion. After Toronto and Montreal split hosting duties in 2015 and 2017, this is basically the third time in the last four years the same segment of fans is being asked to pay NHL prices for a junior-level product.