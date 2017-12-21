Two people have been hospitalized with the first confirmed cases of the flu this year in Oxford.

One individual tested positive for influenza A, while the second is infected with a B-strain virus.

Both strains routinely circulate in humans each flu season.

Influenza is a serious respiratory illness that causes fever, severe muscle, and joint pain, coughing, and fatigue.

Children may also experience earaches or stomach problems.

The cases mark the first for Oxford County for the 2017 to 2018 season.

Across the province, 414 lab-confirmed cases of influenza have been reported so far.

The flu is a serious respiratory illness that spreads easily from person-to-person. Symptoms can last anywhere from two-to-10 days. In some cases it can lead to pneumonia and even death.

Young children, older adults and people with underlying health conditions are most at risk for complications from the flu.

Public health are encouraging local residents to get their flu shot at no cost from your family doctor or health care professional, and at participating pharmacies for individuals five years of age and older.

To find a nearby location, please visit www.ontario.ca/flu.

In addition to getting the flu vaccine, you can also protect yourself and those around you by:

Washing your hands often

Covering your mouth with a tissue when you cough or sneeze

Avoiding touching your nose, mouth or eyes with your hands

Cleaning and disinfecting surfaces and shared items

Staying home when you are sick

More information about the flu, including weekly influenza summary reports, can be found online at www.oxfordcounty.ca/flu.