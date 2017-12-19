On the nice list

Operation Snowman has rolled up some cold, hard cash for charity.

In the true spirit of Christmas – giving instead of receiving - Jade-Ivory Phoenix, 10, has raised more than $800 for the Ingersoll and District Inter-Church Committee by making sock snowmen.

It all started after Phoenix’s mother, Ashley Wellar, asked her what she would like to find under the tree on Christmas morning.

“She came back with, ‘Mommy, I’ve been doing a lot of thinking and I have everything I need. I don’t want anything, I want to give this year,’” said Wellar, explaining that she wasn’t overly surprised by what the Grade 5 student at Harrisfield Public School said. “She’s got a big heart like that.”

Initially, Phoenix talked about giving away her own toys to other children, but her mother encouraged her to explore other ideas, and she did.

Phoenix discovered the idea for making sock snowmen on the internet and Operation Snowman was born.

Starting to make the holiday crafts to sell for a minimum donation of $5, Wellar posted what her daughter was up to on Facebook, and things really took off.

Wellar said when she came home from working the night shift at Cami she found “bags upon bags” of donated material to make snowmen.

Friends and family began turning up to help make snowmen, too.

“Everybody has been great,” she said. “I didn’t think it would go as big as it did.”

Wellar said her daughter has been dedicated to cranking out snowmen for the past two months and has made about 200 so far.

Taking her creations to Unifor Local 88’s Teddy Bear Christmas event, Phoenix was sold out 20 minutes into the four hour event.

The same thing happened during Ingersoll’s Midnight Madness.

It was at the Unifor event that Phoenix met Jane Reynolds, chair of the Ingersoll and District Inter-Church Committee, and, after a conversation she decided that’s where the money she was raising should go.

“Her money will go to good use and we’re keeping it in the community,” Wellar said. “She’s pretty happy. She did say to me, ‘I wish more kids would do this so we could help more people.”

Phoenix said she plans to continue her good work next year, but is thinking about something different, making signs or wreaths, perhaps.

She said she has enjoyed her holiday project.

“I had a lot of fun,” she said. “I like seeing people smile. It makes me feel a lot better.”

Even though she didn’t ask for anything for herself for Christmas, rumour has it that she is near the top of Santa Claus’s nice list, which may mean he’ll be paying her a visit on Christmas Eve.

