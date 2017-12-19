Ingersoll is continuing to pursue options for the location of a new multi-use recreation centre (MURC).

In November, Jim Sheffield of Sheffield Architects presented a report to council assessing three potential sites, including the 99 North Town Line, the Clarke Road industrial lands and the site of the current municipal arena.

“North Town Line and Clarke Road were very similar in usability and costs associated with development,” wrote Ingersoll CAO William Tigert in a report presented at council’s December meeting. “The major difference was the inherit land costs and the opportunity costs of moving employment lands out of the town’s land inventory.”

He wrote that Ingersoll is currently noted as being deficient in employment lands by about 165 acres to meet its 20 year land needs.

The North Town Line option offers 56 acres versus 22 to 25 acres on Clarke Road.

“The additional land base on North Town Line would allow for complete consolidation of recreational facilities and playing fields into one location, which would not be the case on Clarke Road without sacrificing all the town owned industrial lands,” wrote Tigert.

Considered too small and too expensive for further consideration, the site of the current arena has been dropped from consideration.

With 99 North Town Line located in the Township of Zorra, Ingersoll has asked its neighbor for a boundary adjustment to allow the property to be absorbed into the town.

“To this point, Zorra has been reluctant to provide a final answer,” Tigert wrote. “Staff understands there are a number of issues to be considered from Zorra’s perspective, including but not limited to the loss of agricultural land for any reason. As well they are in the midst of a recreational master study to determine the long term needs of their community.”

Tigert wrote that indications are that the township would like to finalize the study before making a final decision on the boundary adjustment request.

He noted that the option to purchase 99 North Town Line from Kathleen Young is date sensitive and “the end date for that option is quickly approaching.”

Tigert wrote that Young is willing to consider an extension on the option to purchase as long as there is actually activity taking place moving the process along.

“However, if the town is not going to continue moving forward, she feels the option should lapse,” wrote Tigert.

While he wrote that the preferred option is to have 99 North Town Line be part of Ingersoll and be fully serviced, “alternatives can be explored and compared.”

Ingersoll is proposing that staff from both municipalities meet with representatives from the Oxford County Planning Department. The goal will be to demonstrate that the town is actively engaged in evaluating the site while not demanding that Zorra provide an immediate answer on a boundary adjustment.

“The meeting would be a pre-consultation on the consideration of bringing forward an official plan amendment (if required) and a rezoning application for the proposed use should the property remain in Zorra but be constructed as Ingersoll’s complex,” Tigert wrote. “The Municipal Act does allow for this and the CAO of Zorra did suggest this as a consideration when the town first approached representatives of Zorra with the request.”

He wrote that the meeting would also discuss the possibility of cross border servicing and whether an application such as this would meet the current county official plan policies that set conditions for cross border servicing.

“It would be explored as a site specific amendment or a private servicing system as allowed within Zorra’s zoning bylaw,” Tigert wrote.

Water is already serviced to 99 North Town Line and a private sewage service is estimated to cost $500,000.

“A package plant could be operated under contract with the Ontario Clean Water Agency or even the county, should it be willing to do so,” wrote Tigert. “There are hundreds of private sewage systems in the county, this would only be one of the larger more sophisticated ones should it be built.”

Engaging Zorra in discussions is one of three final resolutions passed by Ingersoll’s ad-hoc MURC committee in October, which read: “In the spirit of cooperation and mutual challenges facing both Ingersoll and Zorra Township with respect to recreation facilities, a dialogue between the two municipalities should be engaged and continued.”

The second resultion was that phase three and four of the MURC final report as presented by Nicholson Sheffield Architects be approved and forwarded to council for consideration at its November meeting.

The final resolution was that council immediately begin the request for proposal process to see a campaign coach undertake a capital campaign feasibility study and campaign development plan.

The first two resolutions are in motion, but council has moved funding for the campaign coach and study into reserves for 2019.

Tigert said that time line could be moved up, but it is unlikely because there are other things to be determined first, including the site for the MURC.

Rob Parsons, who chaired the now disbanded MURC ad-hoc committee, said the decision not to implement the campaign coach RFP process immediately is “disappointing.”

“We believe we’re ready to move on,” he said.

While the committee has completed its mandate, Parsons said there is still work to be done.

“We did what we were tasked to do,” he said. “Now it’s back to us as individual citizens to continue to lobby forward.”

He said he thinks this is a good opportunity for Ingersoll and Zorra to get together and discuss options “and maybe even find a new location between Ingersoll and Thamesford and find a solution to the recreation facility problems for both municipalities.”

Parsons said one sticking point that has been is raised is how things would be managed if the two municipalities partnered on a facility.

“I think if you had a board with three people from Ingersoll and three from Zorra, to me it seems like a relatively easy hurdle to overcome,” he said.

With a new recreation facility tentatively slated for 2023 on Ingersoll’s 10-year budget forecast, Parsons said users of the Ingersoll arena are ready for a new facility before then.

“I think we have good momentum now to push that (date) forward,” he said. “I think it’s going to become a (municipal) election issue in 2018. People will want to know what candidates will make it a priority to make this a reality in Ingersoll.”

Parsons said he and other MURC advocates have met with counterparts in other communities who have gone through a similar process to get facilities built.

“We’ve been to Paris, North Perth, Dorchester, Ayr,” he said. “There’s lots of good examples out there. We know it can be done.”

.