At least one Ingersoll resident is urging the Ontario Energy Board to pull the plug on a request from Erie Thames Powerlines to increase its average residential bill for electricity distribution by $2.70 per month starting May 1, 2018.

Making a presentation at a community meeting hosted by the OEB at the Unifor Hall in Ingersoll on Tuesday, Dec. 12, Tim Lobzun said Erie Thames is already sending out some of the most expensive bills in the region and that there are no options available to consumers.

“We can’t as residential customers, as commercial customers, we can’t shop around,” he said. “We have zero choice on that. If you live in Ingersoll you buy your hydro from Erie Thames.”

He said $2.70 per month may not seem like much, but it adds up over the course of a year, and impacts people’s finances.

“The OEB should just leave it,” said Lobzun. “Say no to the increase and let Erie Thames go back and say ‘How can we do this? Do everything we need to do without that increase.”

Ingersoll resident Rick Eus asked what the impact would be if the increase is denied.

Erie Thames president and CEO Chris White responded that reliability of its distribution system could be weakened over the long term and how the company manages and maintains the services it provides.

White said greater frequency and duration of power outages could be among the results.

In making his presentation at the meeting, White said $2.70 is the number referred to in the application to the OEB, but with investments in infrastructure that have resulted in line loss reduction – electricity lost in transmission and distribution – the actual impact to the average residential bill will be about 50 cents per month or less than half a percent.

“It’s not quite what it seems on the overall bill impact,” he said.

White said the increase is needed to cover the cost of inflation and that there are end of life assets that have to be replaced, including poles, wires and transformers.

Erie Thames has not requested a significant increase in its distribution charges in several years.

White noted that on a $100 electricity bill, Erie Thames keeps a little over $18 of it, the rest are “pass through charges” like regulatory charges and HST.

Erie Thames Powerlines services 20,000 electricity customers, 17,000 of them residential.

Besides residential small commercial customers would see about another $2 added to their bill each month.

Ingersoll residents Joe Walters and his wife, Linda Walters, were among a handful of Erie Thames customers who turned out to Tuesday’s meeting.

They said they would like to see Erie Thames’ request denied.

“I would like to see our rates cheaper,” Joe Walters said. “It’s not the hydro itself, it’s all thesde service charges.”

Tuesday’s meeting is part of the OEB review process.

“For every major electricity rate application it receives, the OEB holds one or more meetings within the community affected so that customers can learn why their utility is asking for new rates, how that money will be spent and how they can have a say in the review process,” wrote the independent agency in a press release.

Any increases have to be approved by the OEB.

“We control costs by reviewing and testing the requested rate change through an open and robust review process,” said OEB registrar Kristi Sebalj. “We hold the utilities to account, keeping rates as low as possible, while making sure utilities have what they need to keep the lights on.”

The OEB notes that it frequently doesn’t approve the full rate increases requested by utilities, often limiting increases to an average of 40 percent of the requested amount.

The community meeting is only the start of the review process. The OEB typically takes nine months to reach a decision on a rate change request.

Customers can get involved throughout the process. More information is available on the internet at: oeb.ca/participate

