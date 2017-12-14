The Woodstock Police Service is warning the public after two drug samples seized in the city tested positive for the deadly drug carfentanil.

Analysis received from Health Canada confirm that substances seized from two separate drug seizures in September contained the potentially fatal synthetic opioid.

Carfentanil is odourless and tasteless and is 100 times more powerful than fentanyl and 10,000 times more potent than morphine.

In November, London police issued a public warning about the potentially deadly opioid after two drug samples seized in the city tested positive for carfentanil.

Carfentanil, used to tranquilize elephants, can be added to other drugs without users having any knowledge.

Police said if you suspect that an overdose has occurred, call 911 for assistance.