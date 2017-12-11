INGERSOLL -

The Christmas season was in full flight at Ingersoll’s Festival of Lights and Santa’s Festival Village.

The annual event wrapped up for the season Friday and Saturday after having hundreds of children and family’s take part after it started Nov. 17 at the Ingersoll Cheese and Agricultural Museum.

“We come every year. I think this is the fourth time for us,” Jessica Phillips of London said of herself, husband Tom, five-year-old son Brandon and three-year-old daughter Madison to the event.

“It’s a nice way to spend a couple of hours together as a family and the kids always love having their picture taken with Santa,” she added. “We came for the opening night with the fireworks and made sure to come again before they ended.”

The Santa’s Village sees hundreds attend each night, Santa Festival Village coordinator Darlene Sutherland said, noting Dec. 2 had more than 500 participate and the first hour Friday saw more than 235 come through the doors.

Sutherland said this is the 12th year for the Festival of Lights and the 10th for Santa’s Village.

For many, the event has become must do during the Christmas season and have people coming from throughout the region to see Santa Claus, the Festival of Lights and the different entertainment each night at 7 p.m.

“They come from all over. We have people from nearby like Ingersoll, Woodstock, Embro and a bit farther like Kitchener or London,” Sutherland said. “Last year we had someone from Vancouver who came and visited their family, but they time it so they can come for this.”

The four weekend long free event opened with fireworks and concluded Saturday with the candy cane hunt.

“It’s all been positive. It’s a free event, so it accommodates everyone. It’s been well received. The opening night we start with fireworks and they’re always phenomenal,” Sutherland said. “We go out with a boom as well with our annual candy cane hunt. That’s a very big draw for family’s.”

In the hectic month of December, when people are often running in all directions and balancing work, family time and buying presents, the Santa’s Festival Village can offer a brief respite from the chaotic month.

“It’s a nice family activity. We can have both our children have a few minutes with Santa, drink some hot chocolate and the kids love the entertainment show,” Peter Wilson said as his six-year-old son Shaun smiled and nodded in approval after watching Dotsy the Clown perform.

“This time of year is always crazy, so it’s an excuse to get away for a few hours. The entire way here and then back home our son doesn’t stop smiling.” Wilson said. “We’ll definitely be back next year.”

