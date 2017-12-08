The Town of Ingersoll was fined $27,500 plus a victim surcharge after pleading guilty with regard to an incident that saw a town employee suffer a broken leg while putting away the town’s Christmas decorations earlier this year.

The town pleaded guilty to an infraction of the Occupational Health and Safety Act after the Jan. 16 incident. A parks employee was helping to unload and store the metal-framed Christmas decorations at the Ingersoll Street parks building.

The decorations weigh approximately 15 pounds each and are about six feet tall. Several workers were unloading the decorations from a trailer and bringing them to the employee, who was leaning them in piles against the south wall of the workplace, and then holding and supporting them.

At one point, the decorations became unstable and tipped to the ground, pinning the employee’s leg. As a result, the employee suffered a fracture - which is considered a critical incident under the Occupational Health and Safety Act.

It was determined the town failed as an employer to ensure that the measures and procedures prescribed by section 45(b) of the Industrial Establishments regulation included in the act were carried out in the workplace. The section requires that material, articles, or things to be transported, placed or stored so that they will not tip, collapse or fall.

According to a press release issued by the town, it co-operated fully and completely in the Ministry of Labour investigation and has headed all of the recommendations which included implementing a number of changes to its procedures to avoid any similar incidents in the future.