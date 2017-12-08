Ontario Energy Board is holding a community meeting Tuesday, Dec. 12 in Ingersoll.

Customers of Erie Thames Powerlines are encouraged to participate in the OEB’s review of the utility’s application to raise residential electricity distribution rates by $2.70 per month for the typical customer. Other customers may also be affected.

The application may affect customers’ bills for the next five years, starting May 1, 2018.

The OEB community meeting is an opportunity for customers to ask the OEB and Erie Thames Powerlines questions about the application and provide their comments.

The meeting will be held at Unifor Local 88 hall on Victoria Street from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m.

Customers of Erie Thames Powerlines are also invited to make brief presentations and participate in a question-and-answer period. Customers who want to make a presentation should contact the OEB at Registrar@oeb.ca or call 1-877-632-2727 (toll-free).

OEB Registrar Kristi Sebalj explains that all OEB-regulated utilities must apply to the OEB if they want to change their electricity rates.

“We control costs by reviewing and testing the requested rate change through an open and robust review process,” says Sebalj.

“We hold utilities to account, keeping rates as low as possible, while making sure utilities have what they need to keep the lights on.”

The amounts requested by Erie Thames Powerlines in its application relate to its distribution business and do not reflect any credits or other changes resulting from the Fair Hydro Act, 2017. Visit the OEB’s website at www.oeb.ca/fairhydro for an explanation of how the Fair Hydro Act, 2017 affects customers’ bills.

For more information, customers can visit www.oeb.ca/participate and use EB-2017-0038 to locate and review the Erie Thames Powerlines’ rate application.

The OEB has just begun reviewing this rate application. Reviews typically take between six to nine months and provide opportunities for customers of the utility, stakeholders and other interested parties to participate.

“It’s up to the utility to prove to the OEB why it needs a rate increase to cover these costs,” Sebalj says.

“Utilities rarely get all they ask for.”