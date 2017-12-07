Sitting with a 2.7% increase at the moment, Ingersoll is aiming for a 2.5% tax increase or less with its 2018 budget.



“We haven’t finalized anything yet,” said Mayor Ted Comiskey. “We’re still looking at it.”



Council met for capital budget discussions on Tuesday, and Comiskey said so far money has been set aside for investment into buildings, including to moving forward on a new multi-use recreational centre.



There are also some large infrastructure projects the town is looking to complete in 2018.



“We’ve got some big road work that has to be done, including North Town Line being finished and Caffyn Street, from St, Jude’s Catholic School to Clarke Road, and top coat (asphalt) on some places,” Comiskey said. “We’re keeping our capital (budget) strong as far as infrastructure goes.”



He said the province is “putting demands on us,” including the increase in minimum wage, which the town is dealing with by tightening its belt in other areas to keep the tax increase down.



“We’re aiming to be the (municipality with the) lowest increase in Oxford County four years in a row,” said Comiskey. “All-in-all, I’m very happy with the direction we’re going in.”



He said the town’s financial situation is improving.



“The whole idea for this council is that reserves are kept to a level and spending is controlled and we continue on with our capital program,” said Comiskey. “Council and administration take this very seriously and it takes a lot of time and effort to come up with a budget that works for everybody.”



He said the target is to have the draft budget presented at council’s January meeting and be able to vote on the document in February.







