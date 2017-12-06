One of the most versatile condiments in the cupboard is mustard.

And while it’s likely best known as a quick way to jazz up a sandwich, it’s also a key ingredient in a vinaigrette and a multitude of sauces.

There are dozens of mustards you can choose from, too. There’s the yellow hot dog mustard, classic Dijon, grainy, hot, sweet and so on.

My mustard application today is in a delicious sauce for pork chops.

The sauce also includes wine, tangy capers and a splash of cream.

Serve with a side dish of mashed potatoes for a comforting winter meal.

Pork chops with Mustard & Caper Sauce

(Serves 4)

4 pork loin chops

1 tbsp. (15 ml) olive oil

1 tsp. (5 ml) chopped fresh thyme

salt and pepper

1 shallot peeled and diced

1 clove garlic, minced

½ cup (125 ml) dry white wine

½ cup (125 ml) chicken stock

½ cup (125 ml) whipping cream

1 tbsp. (15 ml) capers, chopped

1 tbsp. (15 ml) grainy mustard*

2 tbsp. (25 ml) chopped parsley

Preheat oven to 375F (180C). Brush pork chops with oil.

Rub thyme over chops, then season lightly with salt and pepper.

Heat skillet over medium-high heat. Sear chops on both sides and transfer to baking dish. Place in oven and cook about 8-10 minutes.

While chops are cooking, return skillet to medium heat and add garlic and shallot. Cook about one minute, stirring constantly. Stir in wine, stock and cream and bring to boil. Add capers and mustard. Season with salt and pepper to taste.

Continue to simmer. Stir in parsley.

Remove chops from oven and pour sauce over top.

* Use grainy Dijon style mustard or whole grain mustard.