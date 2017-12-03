Caressant Care admission ban lifted

An order banning new admissions at Caressant Care Nursing Home in Woodstock has been lifted by the Ministry of Health and Long Term Care.



Issued January 26, 2017, the order came after the home was cited for infractions under Ontario’s long term care law, including more than 40 “medication incidents.”



One of the homes where nurse Elizabeth Wettlaufer worked and where seven of her eight murder victims lived, Caressant Care was to halt admissions until it met provincial standards.



Ten months later the order has been lifted and the home can resume admissions as of Monday, Dec. 4.



While he declined to discuss exactly what changes have been implemented, Lee Griffi, Caressant Care’s manager of corporate communications, said there was a lot of hard work by a lot of people.



“It’s been a long haul, obviously there was a lot of work to do,” said Griffi. “Head office staff, managers at the home and front line staff have all been a big part of this day coming.”



Griffi said at the moment the nursing home is operating at about ¾ capacity with 43 of 163 beds vacant.



“I know the Local Integrated Health Network is excited about (the ban being lifted), because there’s people on a wait list and (now) they can be placed and be where they need to be,” Griffi said.



He said Caressant Care would like to thank its residents, their families and friends, its staff and the community for their support and words of encouragement over the past 10 months.



“The outpouring of support we have received has truly been touching. We will never forget the people who have stood by us through a very difficult time.”



Griffi said Caressant Care will be working closely with the placement team at the South West Local Health Integrated Network to ensure a smooth admission process.



“We will be utilizing every available resource to make sure our new residents have a seamless transition into their new home,” he said. “Our current residents are certainly looking forward to making new friends and our front line staff members are ready to provide excellent care.”

