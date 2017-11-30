Woodstock Collegiate Institute will host the annual Caps/Vets girls' basketball game tonight at 7 p.m.
Oxford County will have one last high school basketball game for junior and senior girls in 2017.
Woodstock Collegiate Institute will host the annual Captains/Veterans All-Star game tonight, with a mixed game of juniors and seniors at 7 p.m.
The game will feature 20 junior and 11 senior players split between six schools in the TVRA East Division for girls’ basketball.
The blue team will be city schools of WCI, College Avenue and Huron Park. The gold team will see County players from Ingersoll District Collegiate, Lord Dorchester and Glendale.
On the junior side, WCI will have four players from their WOSSAA ‘A’ gold medal winning junior team to go with three seniors off the WOSSAA ‘A’ bronze medal winning team. Huron Park’s silver medal winning WOSSAA ‘AA’ team will see three players in the game with CASS filling out the city roster with three players. The senior city team will also have four CASS players.
For the County team, Glendale will have four juniors and four seniors in the roster with three junior Lord Dorchester and three junior IDCI players.
The players are selected by each school’s coaching staff based on skill, dedication and leadership, among other qualities on and off the court.
Admission is $5 for the general public, $3 for students and free for kids under-10. All proceeds will go to the WCI Festive Food Drive for Children’s Aid Society Operation Sharing.
ROSTERS
JUNIOR - BLUE TEAM
WCI: Beth Ewing - guard
WCI: Jaycee Gilbert - guard
WCI: Jaime Magoffin - guard
WCI: Lauren Shaw - centre
Huron Park: Alexis Birch - forward
Huron Park: Hannah Cowan - forward
Huron Park: Amanda Cowan - guard
CASS: Rebecca Couwenberg - guard
CASS: Brianne Kunderman - guard
CASS: Logan Machin - forward
SENIORS - BLUE TEAM
CASS: Allison Couwenberg - guard
CASS: Kennedy Heggie - guard
CASS: Vicky Gailen - guard
CASS: MEghan Grevers - forward
WCI: Eddy Culley - forward
WCI: Carah Ekins - guard
WCI: Dani Zilke - guard
Coaches: Huron Park’s Jeremy Yates and Bill Thomson
JUNIOR - GOLD TEAM
Glendale: Emma Chevers - centre
Glendale: Grace Gilvesy - forward
Glendale: Abby Helsdon - guard
Glendale: Tasia Stevens - forward
Lord Dorchester: Sarena Beaudry - guard
Lord Dorchester: Madyson Bellamy - guard
Lord Dorchester: Leaha Johnston - guard
IDCI: Larissa Bayliss - guard
IDCI: Brooklyn Cowan - guard
IDCI: Olivia Holland - guard
SENIOR - GOLD TEAM
Glendale: Haleigh Cole - guard
Glendale: Tori Cole - guard
Alyson Moylan - forward
Sephora Sandor - forward
Coaches: WCI’s Ian D’Entremont and Adam Bullen
