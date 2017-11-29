The Oxford County OPP are looking for the public’s help to identify two male suspects involved in a lottery fraud incident in Ingersoll.

On Monday, Oct. 9 just before 9 p.m., the two male suspects entered Mac's Milk store located on Bell Street in Ingersoll. The suspects produced and two break open (also known as Nevada and pull tab) lottery tickets and claimed that both the tickets were winners. The employee paid out $100 each to the males for the tickets, and they left the store.

Through investigation it was determined that both tickets redeemed were fake and police were contacted.

Any person with information regarding the person(s) responsible for these incidents should immediately contact the Oxford County OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or their nearest police authority. Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or www.oxfordcrimestoppers.com , where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.